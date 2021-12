More than a year and a half has passed since the fifth season of Outlander came to an emotional end, and the Droughtlander waiting for Season 6 has felt endless. Fortunately for all the fans who have been waiting since May 2020 to find out what happens next, Starz has officially announced the premiere date for Season 6. Plus, the news of when Claire, Jamie and Co. will be back isn’t the only good news on the Outlander front.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO