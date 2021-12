Anyone with a greenish thumb and a taste for fresh herbs should try their hand at growing cilantro. The entire plant—from seed to sprout, leaf, and flower—is edible. Cilantro is tasty as a microgreen, or you can let it grow to maturity for a pungent harvest. And for many gardeners, the herb grows better indoors than out. So if you’re looking for a good candidate to plant in your window herb garden, consider cilantro. Coming up, learn how to grow cilantro from seed.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO