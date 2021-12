As an increasingly electrified future looms upon us, it’s up to car-makers to find ways to make them exciting. Nissan’s futuristic single-seater concept augurs well for the future of racing and performance cars in general while also teasing a future sporty EV from them. The Ariya single-seater borrows the same colourful hue from its SUV concept sibling but the design takes a radical turn with razor-sharp lines and a streamlined shape. The styling is unlike anything else that we have seen from Nissan but follows the design path laid down by Formula E racers.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO