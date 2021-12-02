ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford County, MI

Pedestrian killed after being hit by semi-truck on Northern Michigan highway

By Matt Durr
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating a fatal accident that took place on M-115 in Clam Lake...

Mr Quincy
2d ago

Prayers go out to the family who lost a loved one, and to the truck driver who now must carry this throughout his life 🙏

The Flint Journal

Man crossing road dies in Flint hit-and-run

FLINT, MI -- A 41-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday while crossing the road in the city’s south side. The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 on Fenton Road near Simcoe Avenue, according to a Flint Police Department news release. The on-scene...
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Woman killed in head-on crash with farm tractor

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – An Adrian woman was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash with a farming tractor in Rome Township, police say. Police and rescue crews were called at 7:34 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, to Gilbert Highway east of Teachout Road for a report of a pickup crashing into a tractor head on, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man in critical condition after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI -- A man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was shot in Flint Thursday, according to police. Flint police responded to a report of a shooting at the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Ave. just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to a Flint Police Department news release.
FLINT, MI
