Second U.S. Omicron variant case identified in Minnesota

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO