Second U.S. Omicron variant case identified in Minnesota

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was identified in Minnesota on Thursday, the U.S. state's health department said, with the identification coming a day after the United States reported its first case of the new...

International Business Times

This State Has Now Become The Worst Hot Spot In The U.S. Amid Virus Surge

As COVID cases surge again across the U.S., a new state has emerged as the worst hot spot in the country after its coronavirus cases rose to an all-time high this week. As of Tuesday, Michigan’s COVID case rate spiked to a seven-day rate of 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported by The Daily Telegram.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant will overwhelm the world in 3-6 months, expert says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will overwhelm the world in the next three to six months, according to a COVID-19 expert. Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious disease doctor at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that all signs point toward omicron spreading wildly throughout the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH

