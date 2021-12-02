ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime political consultant gets probation in tax case

By The Associated Press
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A longtime Missouri Republican political consultant and lobbyist was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation for a federal tax crime. David Barklage was indicted in April for failing to report...

www.star-telegram.com

KTTS

Political Consultant, Lobbyist Sentenced For Federal Tax Crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A longtime Missouri Republican political consultant and lobbyist has been sentenced to three years of probation for a federal tax crime. David Barklage was indicted in April for failing to report $443,633 in income from 2012 through 2014. The indictment said that as a result, he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

11th Circuit rejects bias claim by one-time House member

A Black attorney who represented Alabama in Congress for four terms and ran for governor can't pursue a racial discrimination claim against the nonprofit legal organization he once headed, a federal appeals court ruled. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a decision Thursday, refused to reinstate Artur Davis'...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Missouri State
republictimes.net

Former Red Bud mayor gets probation

In a brisk federal court hearing Monday morning, the former mayor of Red Bud was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $1,000 for lying to a federal task force about his insurance dealings. Tim Lowry also had to pay a $100 special assessment fee, which he paid in...
RED BUD, IL
Kansas City Star

Missouri police ask Republican legislators to amend act blocking federal gun laws

Missouri law enforcement officials are asking the General Assembly to revise the state’s new Second Amendment act that prohibits them from helping enforce certain federal gun laws, telling lawmakers that it is hindering their ability to conduct criminal investigations. The law’s “wording and structure have caused confusion and potentially unintended...
MISSOURI STATE
chronicle99.com

Bonus $200 Stimulus Check Payment For Christmas If You Are Single

The independent residents in Illinois might receive $200 checks before Christmas. The Republicans sent out a proposal in the House of Representatives for Christmas benefits for the citizens. The US Sun reports that the single taxpayers of the city with an annual income below $75,000 will receive $200, and those who make less than $150,000 annually will receive $400. The US Sun cited the reports of various sources, saying that the cumulative funds for the benefits are around $1.4 billion.
POLITICS
Washington Post

This innocent man spent 43 years in prison. He will get zip from the state that fought his release.

“Joy, sorrow, fear.” Those are the emotions Kevin Strickland said he sorted through after his release from a Missouri prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. “I’m not necessarily angry,” Mr. Strickland told reporters. But he should be angry — very angry — at a justice system that robbed him of more than two-thirds of his life and at the Missouri officials who kept him imprisoned long after it became clear he was innocent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Peter Kinder
Washington Post

Trump’s lawyers are pleading the Fifth. Congress can still make them talk.

An earlier version of this article misidentified Rep. Bennie G. Thompson as Bernie. The article has been corrected. It’s rare when lawyers — as opposed to their clients — take the Fifth Amendment. But Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department lawyer who reportedly tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election, is now claiming the privilege against self-incrimination to avoid testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He has just been joined in that posture by one of Trump’s main outside legal advisers, John Eastman.
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Manchin will vote with Senate GOPers to scrap Biden’s biz vax mandate

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Thursday that he would join all 50 of his Republican colleagues in backing a resolution challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private business. “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses,” Manchin said in a statement. “That’s why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Do families separated at the border deserve compensation?

Some people think that giving money ($450,000) to immigrants who entered this country illegally and were separated from their children is the right thing to do. President Donald Trump obviously made a mistake when he separated these families. Instead, he should have put them all in jail, as we do with other lawbreakers. If this had happened, these families would have been separated, just as other criminals’ families are.
IMMIGRATION
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Why does a longtime white supremacist think he can win an election?

ATLANTA — Here’s a quick reality check on the body politic: Chester Doles is running for office. Doles, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi National Alliance, filed paperwork earlier this year to run for a spot on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners in 2022. He ramped up his campaign this fall, riding a souped-up Jeep in Dahlonega’s annual Gold Rush parade.
FORT WORTH, TX

