MLB

Jed Hoyer Says, Yes, the Cubs Realized They Needed to Adjust Their Strategy

bleachernation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are the agents of change! Our Tweets have been heard! Claim your credit here!. Last night, the Chicago Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to (what I see as) an incredibly reasonable three-year, $71 million deal, and it’s all because Cubs fans bullied them into action. That, or the Cubs President of...

www.bleachernation.com

FanSided

Cubs: 3 former players who could return to Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have money to spend, so will they spend it on some familiar faces?. As the postseason closed and the offseason began, the Chicago Cubs started with just three guaranteed contracts on the books.: OF Jason Heyward, SP Kyle Hendricks, and IF David Bote. They added a forth after claiming former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley on waivers and picking up his option for the 2022 season. With that, promoted President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and newly-hired General Manager Carter Hawkins have plenty of holes to fill and reportedly the money to find fillers.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Cubs Reportedly Among the Teams That Have Been in Contact with Carlos Correa

I can’t say I didn’t light up just a little bit extra tonight, when I saw this rumor drop *after* the Cubs signed free agent starter Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal. That signing makes this rumor lean that much closer to the realm of possibility … at least more than it would’ve felt 12 hours ago.
MLB
FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
NFL
#The Chicago Cubs#Nbc Sports Chicago#Angels#Cba
bleachernation.com

REPORT: Cubs in “Hot and Heavy Discussion” Right Now with Marcus Stroman (UPDATE)

Even as I wrote about him again this morning – short version is there are analytical reasons to believe he’ll age well – and even as I’ve been stumping for him as a Cubs free agent signing since the start of the offseason, I have to admit that the way things have played out have made it difficult to believe the Cubs would actually be going seriously after Marcus Stroman.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Marcus Stroman is ALREADY RECRUITING for the Cubs

A little more fun for your evening before the darkness of the lockout sets in. OK, so you know by now that the Cubs have signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal. It happened very quickly and it’s already fully official. You also know that, this evening, it was reported that the Cubs are among the teams that have been in contact with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Sounds Like the Cubs Are Parting Ways With Michael Hermosillo

As mentioned this morning, while tonight’s tender deadline usually keeps people focused on arbitration-level players, it isn’t a deadline just for arbitration-level players. It’s also the deadline to offer 2022 contracts to pre-arbitration players, and although they are not fully guaranteed deals, teams still do make retention decisions about those players on this date.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Cubs Are Maybe Not Done Tonight?

After the Chicago Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal tonight, I’m certainly not ASKING for more before the presumed lockout begins at midnight Eastern. But in the post-Stroman-signing show on Marquee, Bruce Levine indicated that there COULD be more coming. Like, soon:. A chance. Don’t go too crazy...
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 early bold predictions for Javier Baez with the Tigers in 2022 season

The Detroit Tigers came into the offseason looking to be aggressive and they have been able to accomplish that goal. On Tuesday morning, news broke that the Tigers had agreed to a big six-year contract with star shortstop Javier Baez. It’s a move that gives the Tigers an elite two-way threat in the infield and will help them build back to being contenders.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Chicago Cubs 2022 catching plans need adjustment

The Chicago Cubs found themselves in an interesting spot at catcher. Willson Contreras is the starter behind the plate, but he is a year away from free agency. The Cubs had attempted to trade him during the last offseason but ended up changing their minds. Even with their firesale, Contreras remained on the roster as the Cubs held on to one of their assets.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs, Willson Contreras need to find a path forward

After the Chicago Cubs signed Yan Gomes to a two-year, $13 million dollar deal, it raised serious questions regarding Willson Contreras’ future with the team. After all, $6.5 million a year is quite the price for a backup catcher. As we’re all well aware, Major League Baseball owners instituted a...
MLB
bleachernation.com

Báez’s New Contract and Old Offer, Amaya’s Surgery, Frazier’s Hair, the Baseball, and Other Cubs Bullets

Busy, busy this morning, so apologies for the delayed Bullets. Lotta deals becoming official, lotta rumors still swirling, and a lotta worry about the CBA. • Today is Javy Báez’s 29th, and his birthday present is likely to be an officially finalized $140 million contract over the next six years. It’s a really strong deal, particularly when you consider the opt out after the second year and the partial no-trade rights, but it’s slightly less – together with his arbitration payouts the last two years – than what he would have made if he’d taken the Cubs’ reported eight-year, $168 million deal before the 2020 season. The point there is not to fisk Javy for doing the wrong thing. He still did really well, and depending on how much you value the opt-out and no-trade rights, he may actually have done better overall. Instead, I mention it to note that, with respect to at least one of the Cubs’ extension offers to a former member of the core, they were clearly at market level. And since the offer came two years before free agency – anything could’ve happened in those two years – there was even more risk in their offer at that time.
MLB

