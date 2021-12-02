ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis Pledges to Relocate 50 Refugees to Italy During Historic Cyprus Trip

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis has arrived in Cyprus for a historic visit to the Mediterranean island and announced that 50 refugees will be taken to Italy for help, The Guardian reported. Cyprus has seen an influx of refugees due to its close proximity to the Middle East and North Africa. Prior...

