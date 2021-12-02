Where's Waino? Cardinals website looks extremely odd with no mention of players

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - Where's Waino?

It's a question some St. Louis Cardinals fans are asking as the team's website has removed all images and most mentions of players. It's all due to the lockout that began Thursday and it's put a very eerie feel on the whole situation.

Cardinals.com should be filled with stories about new pitcher Steven Matz, the possible final seasons of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright and what other offseason acquisitions or trades might be made. But instead, there's only ticket offers and stories about Hall of Famers and historic moments in Cardinals history.

MLB.com noted that, "Until a new [collective bargaining] agreement is reached, there will be limitations on the type of content we display. As a result, you will see a lot more content that focuses on the game’s rich history. Once a new agreement is reached, the up-to-the minute news and analysis you have come to expect will continue as usual."

So that means planned giveaways at Busch Stadium are currently described as "longstanding Cardinals pitcher & catcher battery" jerseys or "Cardinals third baseman" bobble head – instead of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Nolan Arenado.

Even the team's roster has no one more photos of the players:

Photo credit (Cardinals.com)

However, you can still buy a Cardinals jersey with a player's name for the holidays at MLBshop.com .

The lockout had the unanimous approval of the league's owners in a vote taken on Wednesday, according to Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the stoppage was necessary given the demands of the players union in CBA talks, while MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark said the move was reckless and provocative.

With the stoppage looming, the MLB Hot Stove saw a flurry of action in the days leading up to the lockout, with several top-flight free agents signing lucrative deals.

