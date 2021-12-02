ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Da Jig?: DaBaby Hasn’t Donated A Single Cent To HIV/AIDS Organizations After Meetings: Report

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdtVB_0dCLI0bg00

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

DaBaby is looking real funny in the light right now.

The problematic North Carolina rapper promised HIV/AIDS organizations to support them after his head*ss comments during his Rolling Loud Miami set . Still, some of those charities have spotted da jig, according to a report.

After being defiant and ignorant in his ways when he was first met with backlash, DaBaby finally apologized and met with several HIV/AIDS organizations . He expressed he wanted to get more education on HIV/AIDS and how it affects those impacted by the virus. At the time, he also issued his third apology, seemingly showing he was, in fact, sorry for his inflammatory comments. Keep in mind this happened after da cancellation and being dropped by numerous music festivals.

The Daily Beast decided to follow up with an investigative report on Wednesday (Dec.2) which happens to be Worlds AIDS Day, to see if DaBaby honored his word, and sadly he has not. According to the report, the rapper has ghosted three organizations and has not donated a single dime to them after his initial promise.

“Since then, we have not received any outreach, partnership, or funding from DaBaby,” Pavni Guharoy at the Black AIDS Institute revealed to The Daily Beast . “The onus is now on him, if he chooses to, to convert his misinformation into allyship by supporting the work of the Black AIDS Institute and other people of color-led HIV organizations.”

DaBaby has been the subject of conversation lately due to his fallout with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his most recent child, DaniLeigh . He also hopped on Instagram and got candid about how he dealt with his father committing suicide at the height of his career.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

We shall see if the DaBaby keeps his word and opens up his wallet for those HIV/AIDS organizations.

Photo: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Comments / 3

Related
mxdwn.com

DaBaby Allegedly Isn’t Talking To Any AIDS/HIV Groups anymore

Following controversial statements made about people living with HIV at the Rolling Loud Festival in July, DaBaby made apologies via social media and met with HIV/AIDS organizations. Several of these organizations, however, have recently said that the rapper has since ghosted them. As reported by Consequence, Ian L. Haddock, the...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Several HIV/AIDS organisations say they haven’t heard from DaBaby at all since meeting

Several HIV/AIDS Organizations say DaBaby hasn’t reached out or donated money since originally meeting with them. The rapper courted controversy earlier this year after making homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud festival. That led to him meeting with some HIV/AIDS organisations in order to educate himself about the dangers of his words. The inclusivity and awareness organisation Relationship Unleashed even gave DaBaby an “ignorance” pass.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Bossip

Kid Cudi Shares Text Exchange With Virgil Abloh Days Before His Passing

Kid Cudi is letting fans in on his final exchange with Virgil Abloh. The rapper and singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 1 to share his last text exchange with the beloved designer. Cudi posted a screenshot of the messages that were sent last week, which happened as Virgil prepared for his Louis Vuitton menswear show in Miami for Art Basel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Hiv Aids#Donated A Single Cent To#The Black Aids Institute
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Twerks On Safaree Samuels During Birthday Celebrations

They've been in the throes of divorce for most of the year, but it looks as if Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are on good terms. The pair have seemingly been at odds on social media for some time, even prior to announcing their split. There have been scathing accusations of infidelities and reports that Mena allegedly destroyed her estranged husband's personal items, and it all came at a time when the pair welcomed their second child into the world.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Halle Berry and Cardi B Come Out Swinging With Bruised's All-Women Hip-Hop Soundtrack

Halle Berry and Cardi B came out swinging when they executive-produced the soundtrack for Netflix's Bruised. Berry is set to star in the upcoming MMA fighter film, where she'll make her directorial debut. To match the intense girl-power energy of Bruised, Berry enlisted Cardi B's rap expertise to help advise on the soundtrack — the first-ever all-women hip-hop soundtrack, to be exact.
MUSIC
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy