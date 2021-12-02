ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Ian Rapoport gives his best guess on what happens with J.C. Jackson this offseason

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

J.C. Jackson is having another terrific season.

Through 12 games he has seven interceptions and since 2019 has 21, the most in the NFL over that span. The next closest player is Xavien Howard, who has 14.

The 26-year-old will be a free agent this offseason for the first time in his career, so what will happen?

Appearing on Gresh & Keefe Thursday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport gave his best guess (click the audio above to listen).

“The Patriots, generally based on their history, don’t often let go of good players," he said. "They figure out a way to keep them or get something for them for them, right? They’ve had very good players who they’ve decided who should not be around long-term. I think Chandler Jones was probably the one who comes to mind the most and they elected not to pay him and traded him for a second-round pick. If the Patriots were not going to keep J.C. Jackson, I have a hard time imagining they say, ‘You know what, just go to free agency.’

"It’s probably more likely I would say [they] franchise tag him and you have him play it out, or [franchise] him and try and trade him. Unless they believe a long-term contract is in the best interest of both sides, I guess is theoretically possible, and my guess, just guess based on what I think right now, is probably a franchise tag would be the most likely.”

