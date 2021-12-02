ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Square’s New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall returns, now open to the public

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Times Square event organizers and officials announced the return of New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall that New Yorkers can take part in for the end-of-the-year celebrations.

The Wishing Wall is an in-person and digital interactive idea offering people from around the world to be a part of New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Participants will be able to write their wishes for the upcoming year on pieces of confetti that will be released at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

For people visiting Times Square in person, the Wishing Wall will be on one of Times Square’s Broadway plazas between 42nd and 47th streets every day until Dec. 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. except for Christmas Day.

Wishes can also be submitted virtually at TSQ.org/Wish or on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

Those looking to attend the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in person this year will need a proof of vaccination and their ID,

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

