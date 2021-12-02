Showdown at the State House: Republican lawmakers balk at new COVID-19 entry rules

It was a showdown at the State House in Trenton today, with Republican lawmakers balking at new COVID-19 entry rules .

Some even vowed to attend voting sessions today and not comply with the new policies.

Democratic leaders backed down somewhat from their new entry policies but vowed that elected lawmakers who do not show proof of vaccination or a negative test at the door will not be allowed in to vote for or against bills.

Why have the leaders backed down? One reason: the state Constitution.

The state Constitution contains different protections for lawmakers if they want to enter the building and once they get inside.

The reason? State lawmakers are your elected representatives.

The state Constitution says a senator or member of the Assembly cannot be arrested coming to, from or inside the voting sessions for anything other than "treason and high misdemeanor."

That's why state troopers who control the entrances and exits to the building have not checked the status of the lawmakers -- arresting them would be unconstitutional, according to a legal opinion from the non-partisan Office of Legislative Services.

But the doors and the ones on the Senate side are controlled by the Democratic leaders, and the civilian sergeants at arms who work for the Senate president and Assembly speaker are checking vaccine status.

Visitors to the building have to comply with the policy or be denied access to the entirety of this building.