These "Selling Tampa" Stunners Are Bringing Boss Baddie Energy To Netflix

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago
“Selling Tampa” SZN

After shattering records with “Squid Game” and “Red Notice,” Netflix continues to tighten its chokehold on the streaming universe with an endless slate of shows including buzzy reality series “Selling Tampa” centered around glamorous boss baddies thriving in the booming Real Estate industry.

Peep the trailer below:

Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, all-Black, all-female real estate firm Allure Realty has its eyes set on dominating the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate in the Suncoast.

You may recall the mother, future wife and CEO announcing that she’s expecting a baby daughter with fiancé and former NFL star Chad Johnson.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed the news earlier in an interview with Rosada along with never-before-seen maternity photos.

In a swoon-worthy post, she revealed that she learned about her pregnancy news in the middle of shooting the upcoming series, making sure cameras were along to document the emotional moment.

On Instagram, Rosado expounded even more on the exciting baby news.

“It’s with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We’re expecting! ❤️ It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I’m excited to finally share the news with all of you! We’re so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure.”

With Rosado and an impressive cast of women, “Selling Tampa” is sure to be the latest of several Netflix hits this year.

Are you ready for “Selling Tampa?” Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of the show’s stunners on the flip.

