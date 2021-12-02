ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make-A-Wish, Macy's unveil 6 murals in downtown Brooklyn as part of Believe campaign

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1llM_0dCLHEqO00

The Make-A-Wish program and Macy's have partnered and are asking for others to join in on the spirit of giving this holiday season.

As a part of the Believe campaign headed by Macy's, Make-A-Wish and the Lisa Project, six murals were officially unveiled outside of Macy's in downtown Brooklyn Thursday.

Macy's store manager Anthony Mazza says they're excited to participate in the Believe campaign once again this year. The company has been involved with the Make-A-Wish program since 2003.

If you want to get involved, the partners have something special going on: This week they'll be donating $2 for each letter to Santa that comes in and is dropped off. After this week and until Christmas, they'll be donating $1 for each letter. Participants can either stop by a store or submit their letter online .

