Wednesday high school roundup: Basketball and soccer

Note: All results are from Wednesday unless otherwise specified.

Girls Basketball

Martín County 46 Jensen Beach 39

In Stuart, Kaylee Gumina scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Jasleen Ngyuen added 12 points in a Martin County cross-town rivalry game.

Jensen Beach's Lauren Cioffi led all scorers with 21 points, 18 rebounds, four Assists and four steals. Amiyah Patterson added 4 points and 10 rebounds.

Martin County jumped out to a 17-4 lead that Jensen Beach was not able to overcome.

Martín County improved to 2-3 while Jensen Beach is 1-1.

Vero Beach 58, Fort Pierce Central 20

In Fort Pierce, Ella Cone scored 14 points and Ermani Hinton added 11 points to lead Vero Beach.

Harmoni Randolph led the way for Central with 10 points.

Vero Beach is now 2-2 on the season while Central is 1-4.

Palm Beach Gardens 55, Lincoln Park Academy 28

In Fort Pierce, Autumn Thomas led Lincoln Park with nine points and 13 rebounds in a loss to Palm Beach Gardens.

Azariah Marrero led the victors with 14 points.

The win was Palm Beach Gardens' first on the season (1-2) while Lincoln Park fell to 4-2.

Boys Basketball

South Fork 67 Somerset Prep 35

Noah Josie scored 21 points and Imarion Stanberry had 15 points to lead South Fork in a rout of Somerset Academy.

Isaiah George led Somerset with 18 points.

The win was South Fork's first of the season (1-2) while Somerset Prep suffered its first defeat (2-1).

Fort Pierce Central 81, Jensen Beach 65

In Fort Pierce, freshmen ruled the day as freshmen Christian Maxon scored 27 points, dished out four assists And grabbed three steals, and freshman Josh Banate added 16 points, six assists and two steals in the Cobras' first victory this season.

Brady Banasiak led the way for Jensen Beach with 19 points while Johnny Delancy had 13 points.

Fort Pierce Central is now 1-0 while Jensen Beach is 0-3.

Boys Soccer

Jensen beach 2, Clewiston 0

In Clewiston, Colin Scott and AJ Tovar each scored a goal in the Falcons' shutout victory.

Sandier Hernandez added an assist.

Owen Casey had three 3 saves and Anthony Schwab had seven saves while splitting duty as goalkeeper for Jensen Beach.

Jensen Beach improved to 2-2 while Clewiston fell to 1-4.

To report scores, go to https://static.tcpalm.com/submit-forms/