Unsightly Concrete Medians in Queens Village to be Transformed into Green Drainage Spaces

 2 days ago
One of the concrete medians on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village that will be transformed into a green space that will prevent flooding  (Photo courtesy of the NYCDEP)

An unsightly stretch of Hillside Avenue known for its large concrete road medians will be undergoing a makeover where it will be transformed into a lush, green area that will prevent neighborhood flooding.

The project, which involves converting seven large concrete medians into drainage spaces designed to manage storm water, aims to combat local flooding and beautify the landscape. The overhaul is estimated to cost $2.5 million, with workers expected to break ground in late 2022. Construction is anticipated to take 12 months.

Representatives from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Council Member Barry Grodenchik held a press conference at the site Wednesday to announce the elaborate plans.

“Replacing these large concrete medians with natural drainage areas will keep a substantial amount of stormwater out of the sewers serving Queens Village and help to reduce flooding,” said DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza.

The new drainage system, DEP officials said, will be able to absorb a minimum of 5 million gallons of stormwater annually from Hillside Avenue and Winchester Boulevard—located in the vicinity of Martin Van Buren High School. The green medians are expected to create additional capacity in the neighborhood’s sewer system, which will help to reduce local flooding and any sewer overflows into Jamaica Bay.

In total, nearly three acres of what is currently impermeable concrete will be rebuilt and optimized with subsurface drainage chambers, with ornamental grasses and perennial wildflowers planted above. The new drainage system will absorb the rain that falls on it and from adjacent roadways.

“Huge concrete road medians have been a blight on our community for decades,” said Council Member Barry S. Grodenchik in a statement. “Thanks to the advocacy of the Rocky Hill Civic Association and DEP’s commitment to green infrastructure, new green spaces will reduce flooding, improve waterways, and beautify the streetscape. Most importantly, they will create a cleaner, greener, healthier environment for local residents.”

Queens Post

Tiffany Cabán, Sworn Into City Council, Begins by Co-Sponsoring 20 Bills

Tiffany Cabán was sworn into the City Council yesterday and announced Thursday that she has already signed on as a co-sponsor of 20 bills. Cabán was officially sworn in as the council member for 22nd Council District — becoming the first woman, first Latina and first queer person to represent the district — in front of a small group of family and friends Wednesday.
Queens Post

Two Cases of COVID-19 Variant Omicron Detected in Queens

Two cases of the COVID-19 variant known as Omicron have been detected in Queens, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Two Queens residents are among five New York state residents who have confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa last month. Health officials are concerned that the new variant may be more contagious than prior variants of COVID-19 because of its abnormally high level of mutations, though much remains unknown.
Queens Post

Local Arts Non-Profit Purchases Two Buildings in Long Island City

The operators of a Queens-based arts non-profit have purchased two premises in Long Island City. Flux Factory, a group that works with emerging artists from across the city, announced Friday that it has bought its 39-31 29th St. headquarters, which is located in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City. The organization currently operates out of the two-story space that it has been leasing since 2009.
Queens Post

Several Renewable Energy Plants to Open in Astoria

A portion of the Astoria Energy Complex — which had once generated power via fossil fuels — will be transformed into an emissions-free converter station through a project that was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in September. The complex, located at the end of Steinway Street by Luyster Creek, will...
Queens Post

Dilapidated Hallets Cove Pier to be Demolished, Replaced With Public Space

A long-time Astoria eyesore located on Hallets Cove will be torn down to make way for a beautified shorefront area that will be publicly accessible. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined representatives from the New York City Economic Development Corporation, former City Councilmember Costa Constantinides and Councilmember-elect Tiffany Cabán on Thursday to break ground on a project that will see the demolition of an abandoned pier located south of the Hallets Cove Playground.
Queens Post

