Interactive Map Shows You All the Best Tri-Cities Christmas Lights

Get yourself in the Christmas spirit early this year by taking a tour through the magical Christmas lights in River Oaks, Houston!. Here comes Santa Claus! Halloween and Thanksgiving came and went with lightning speed and Christmas will be here before we know it. There is no reason to procrastinate feeling that holiday season joy. Grab your Christmas music playlist, some hot chocolate, and your loved ones, and head over to River Oaks to see some of the most incredibly decorated houses in all of Houston!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO