Interactive Map Shows You All the Best Tri-Cities Christmas Lights

Put on your winter gear and grab your hot chocolate: In-person holiday light shows are back! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive downtown to check out these free displays. This extensive map, compiled by local guide-maker Mike Marcotte, tracks a list of spectacular, under-the-radar houses adorned with holiday lights, within 50 miles of the Twin Cities (and beyond). Best viewed on desktop.St. Paul Cathedral projects its outdoor light show "The Beginning" onto its 150-foot-tall building to tell the biblical story of Christmas. Dec. 15-19. Watch the Union Depot tree lighting Dec. 4 in downtown St. Paul, then take a stroll to Rice Park for some extra holiday decor.The University of Minnesota's student-designed light show syncs 250,000 LED lights to a 20-minute mix of music made by fellow students. Dec. 9-11.
