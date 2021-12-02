Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Connecticut
A local favorite entree is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Connecticut.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state " which included The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg's Holiday Snowflake Gift Box as the top choice for Connecticut .
"Most of the country may be familiar with Mystic Pizza (thanks, Julia Roberts ), but residents of the state know where the actual good stuff comes from, and that's in New Haven," Eat This, Not That 's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "And get this—you can have New Haven style pizza delivered right to your door wherever you are in the country thanks to a nifty company called Gold Belly. Order six "apizzas" (the traditional name for New Haven Style Pizza) from family-owned Zuppardi's Apizza, which you can easily freeze and enjoy whenever you get a little craving for home."
Here is Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best gifts for foodies in every state:
- Alabama- Fried green tomato batter mix
- Alaska- The Fishing Knife set
- Arizona- Taste of Tuscon cookbook
- Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant gift card
- California- Made in Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan
- Colorado- GSI Outdoors Gourmet Kitchen Set 11
- Connecticut- New Haven Style Pizza (6 pack)
- Delaware- Original Rapa Scrapple
- Florida- YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
- Georgia- Dickey Farms Four & Four Medley
- Hawaii- The Maui Cookie Lady ButterRum Triple Chunker Cookies
- Idaho- The Ultimate Potato Recipe Book
- Illinois- Lou Malnati's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza
- Indiana- St. Elmo Cocktail Sauce
- Iowa- Casey's Breakfast Pizza Party
- Kansas- Becky's Bierocks (1 dozen)
- Kentucky- Knob Creek 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- Louisiana- Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
- Maine- Wild Maine Blueberry Breakfast Box
- Maryland- Crab Cake Mix Sampler
- Massachusetts- Real Oyster Cult Gift Bundle
- Michigan- Biggby Coffe Ceramic Mug Gift Set
- Minnesota- Minnesota "Hot Dish" of Hot Dishes
- Mississippi- Cast Iron Dutch Oven
- Missouri- KC Cattle Company Trim the Tree Wagyu Holiday Bundle
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie Filling Montana Grown (2 Pack 20 oz. jars)
- Nebraska- Omaha Steaks -- The Perfect Gift
- Nevada- Blue Carbon Steel Roasting Pan
- New Hampshire- North Country Hard Cider Company -- Apple Wood (12 cans)
- New Jersey- Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven
- New Mexico- Medium Roasted Hatch Green Chiles
- New York- Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit
- North Carolina- Cheerwine Float Kit
- North Dakota- Complete Walking Taco Kit with Salsa and Cheese Cups (18 count)
- Ohio- Jeni's Ice Cream Crowd Pleaser Collection
- Oklahoma- Burger Press
- Oregon- Kombucha Kit
- Pennsylvania- Wawa CITY OF HOAGIE LOVE T-shirt
- Rhode Island- Coffee Syrup Sample Pack
- South Carolina- Charleston Cravings Gift Set -- Callie's Hot Little Biscuits
- South Dakota- Lefse Making Kit -- Non-stick
- Tennessee- Nashville Hot Chicken Box
- Texas- Torchy's Tacos Diablo Hot Sauce
- Utah- Taffy Town -- Christmas Taffy Mix
- Vermont- City Brew Tours Gift Certificate
- Virginia- The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg -- Holiday Snowflake Gift Box
- Washington- Smoked Salmon 3 Pack -- Pike Place Fish Market
- West Virginia- Tomaro's Bakery Pepperoni Rolls -- 1 Dozen
- Wisconsin- The Ultimate Wisconsin Cheese Snack Pack by Ron's Cheese
- Wyoming- Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters
