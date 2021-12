Austin, TX—The Co-founders of Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, have been named UBS Global Visionaries, according to a press release. UBS is a wealth management firm dedicated to working with companies and individuals who play a role in creating sustainable solutions for some of the world’s challenges, the press release states. The UBS Global Visionaries program selects leading innovators and entrepreneurs who are developing ways to create positive impact working towards one or more of the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. The visionaries named this year include Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, both of Gathered Foods. The two were chosen as a result of their efforts to preserve and protect the planet’s resources through sustainable and plant-based products.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO