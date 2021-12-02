ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightspin Research Team Discovers Cross-Account Access Vulnerability On AWS SageMaker Jupiter Notebook Instance

Cover picture for the articleThrough a previously unreported vulnerability, attackers could run any code on an AWS SageMaker Jupyter Notebook Instance across accounts, access the Notebook Instance metadata endpoint, and steal the access token for the attached role. Lightspin, the multi-layer cloud security platform that prioritizes and remediates critical vulnerabilities across hybrid cloud...

