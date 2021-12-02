Lightspin Research Team Discovers Cross-Account Access Vulnerability On AWS SageMaker Jupiter Notebook Instance

Amazon SageMaker Canvas is a new machine learning service that doesn’t require any coding. It lets you build ML models and generate predictions. SageMaker Canvas leverages the same technology as Amazon SageMaker to automatically clean and combine your data, create hundreds of models under the hood, select the best performing one, and generate new individual or batch predictions. It supports multiple problem types such as binary classification, multi-class classification, numerical regression, and time series forecasting. These problem types let you address business-critical use cases, such as fraud detection, churn reduction, and inventory optimization, without writing a single line of code.

