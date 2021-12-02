ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Banksy street murals recreated in Milan's main train station

By CHARLENE PELE Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1O7H_0dCLG3tl00

Travelers at Milan’s main train station will this week be able to take a break among reproductions of murals by elusive street artist Banksy.

“The Word of Banksy — The Immersive Experience” opens Friday in the Mosaics Gallery, on the rail level of Milan’s monumental Central Station.

It features reproductions of some of Banksy's best-known pieces, such as “Nola,” created in 2008 out of sympathy with the people of hurricane-battered New Orleans.

Banksy’s street art has been recreated by young European artists and installed against backgrounds mimicking their original street setting.

“When it was a brick wall, we made a brick wall, when it is a cement wall we made a cement wall, when they are dirty from time and pollution we made them dirty with special effects,” the show’s curator, Manu De Ros, said during a preview Thursday.

New works reproduced include “Aachoo!!,” depicting a mask-less woman sneezing and knocking her dentures off, and “Steve Jobs,” which Banksy painted on a wall at the entrance to the Calais encampment of migrants hoping to reach England.

The show is a follow-up to an earlier Milan exhibition that later traveled to Paris, Barcelona, Prague, Brussels and Dubai. It is open through Feb. 27.

The exhibition is unauthorized, but the curator notes it's also been unchallenged so far.

“He doesn’t stop them from happening, which pushes us to think that he could be happy with the work we have done,” De Ros said. “He may also appreciate the fact that we send out the messages he wishes to send out.”

Comments / 0

Related
East Bay Times

Mysterious street artist Banksy now stars in major SF gallery show

People have seen works by the famed elusive street artist Banksy on exterior walls, bridges, streets, being shredded (by the artist’s own devices) at a Sotheby’s auction, and even being painted over by Christopher Walken in an episode of the BBC thriller series “Outlaws.”. But in a gallery?. It might...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret NYC

This Epic Banksy Street Art Exhibit In NYC Will Blow You Away

A one-of-a-kind Banksy exhibit is here in NYC — and trust us, you don’t want to miss this!. We got to go behind the scenes of one of the most famous (but enigmatic) street artists of our time at Banksy Expo: Genius or Vandal? , and were completely amazed by how many (over 80, to be exact!) genuine Banksy works we got to witness in person.
MANHATTAN, NY
MassLive.com

Banksy comes to Boston: 100 pieces worth $35 million by the anonymous street artist will be on display in February

Come February, Boston will be one of the only American cities to receive a rare glimpse of art by one of the world’s most elusive creatives. A $35 million collection of art by Banksy, the anonymous English street artist known for his political commentary and protest pieces, will appear in Boston at yet-undetermined location beginning on Feb. 17. Over 100 pieces by the artist, including well-known works such as “Girl and Balloon,” “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” will be on display, according to the event’s website.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
LocalNewsMatters.org

Exhibition featuring works by street artist Banksy visits S.F. Palace of Fine Arts

Banksy, an artist known for his street art, is being celebrated at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts with an exhibition that opened to the public this week. “The Art of Banksy,” the largest touring collection of authentic artworks from the famously anonymous artist, is scheduled to run through at least the end of February at the Marina District site at 3601 Lyon St. with ticket prices for adults starting at $39.99.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
digboston.com

EAST BOSTON STREET ART TOUR AND MURAL WALK

A guided eco street art tour that will teach you about public artworks in the East Boston neighborhood. Matt Pollock, director of HarborArts and Sea Walls Boston, as well as an East Boston resident, will lead a guided tour of a series of public artworks that were developed through Pangeaseed Foundation’s global Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program. The Sea Walls Boston series displays 19 murals, painted in 2020 and 2021 and produced through local public arts initiative HarborArts and honorary conservation partner, the New England Aquarium. The murals are intended to foster pride in the neighborhood’s artwork and in marine natural resources. The walking tour will last for two hours and cover visits to 18 murals, within 2 miles of walking. The walk will end at Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, home to Boston’s largest outdoor art collection. The excursion ends with an optional apple cider.
BOSTON, MA
hypebeast.com

Banksy's ‘Charlie Brown’ Sells for $4 Million USD in Miami

One of the many Banksy artworks presented by Maddox Gallery. Miami Art Week is well underway and to add to the sales, a Banksy painting was purchased for $4m USD. Charlie Brown was sold by Maddox Gallery to an undisclosed American collector as part of its VIP Preview sale. The piece was first spraypainted by the elusive artist along a Los Angeles wall in 2011. It depicts the popular Peanuts frontman with a cigarette in mouth ready to pour gasoline on the building it is overlaid on.
MIAMI, FL
mixmag.net

Woman believes she bought artwork from Banksy in New York subway

26-year-old, Colleen Alexander went viral on TikTok last week with her post explaining how she has potentially bagged two pieces of Banksy’s work. Colleen explains in her TikTok that she was switching trains at a New York subway when she noticed pieces of artwork resembling Banksy’s previous work. She said: “There were pieces of art scattered on the subway stop floor, no tarp, no plastic, nothing protecting them,” referring to the exhibition Banksy: Genius or Vandal.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Murals#Street Art#Paris#The Mosaics Gallery#European
Shropshire Star

Shropshire's busiest train stations revealed as footfall plummets

Shrewsbury was the busiest railway station in the region in the past year but had one quarter of the footfall compared to normal, new figures show. Passengers numbers across the whole of UK plummeted because of the pandemic, a 78 per cent drop over the 12 month period. Despite the...
TRAFFIC
designboom.com

gabriele mundula highlights the depopulation of rural italy with an installation of red ropes

Artist and designer gabriele mundula has created an interactive artwork to address the depopulation of small italian towns and villages. the installation is composed of red ropes that crisscross a small street in noci in italy’s southern puglia region. inspired by medicine and biology, the work stages the symbiotic relationship between city and people, demonstrating how the absence of one causes the collapse of the other.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Design
Robb Report

One of Banksy’s Most Famous Paintings Will Be Sold as 10,000 NFTs—for $1,500 Each

“I always wanted to own art, even when I had absolutely no money—I wished I could have at least a tiny stake in the paintings that I liked.” So said Loïc Gouzer, the ex-head of contemporary art at Christie’s and a co-founder of Particle, a new NFT company that aims to fractionalize ownership of traditional artworks by converting them into sets of NFTs called Particles, thus allowing for potentially thousands of people to share ownership of certain works. After receiving $15 million in seed funding from a venture capital firm and announcing its presence as a company this past summer, that wish is...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Peploe painting up for auction could fetch up to £500,000

A painting by Scottish Colourist Samuel John Peploe is estimated to fetch up to £500,000 when it goes under the hammer next week.A collection of paintings by the artist is being auctioned online on Thursday by Lyon and Turnbull, marking the culmination of events celebrating 150 years since he was born.These include an exhibition – Peploe at 150 – in the auctioneer’s Glasgow showroom featuring five paintings from the auction and four on loan from private collections.The five works on sale chart the painter’s artistic and stylistic progress during the most active years of his career, from making his name...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
The Guardian

How a Paris designer built a family home in an old mirror factory

The interior designer Dorothée Delaye spent two years searching for what she calls “a village life in Paris”. She and her family – husband François and children Faustine, 11, and Jules, nine – had outgrown their apartment in the central Marais district. “I really wanted to have a garden – that was my priority,” says Delaye. “A place where my children could have their friends over to play. I also wanted a large entertaining space where my husband and I could gather with friends.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
studybreaks.com

Paris Syndrome and Why Europe’s Beauty Lives Mostly in Our Heads

While we are accustomed to viewing the idealized continent through rose-colored glasses, many tourists leave feeling less than content. If you ever have the chance to speak to an Italian local, a French local or even a Scottish local, chances are they all think their respective countries are the most beautiful in the whole world. People can’t seem to get enough of the glitz and the glamor of Europe. Evoking images of travel mood boards, prominent fashion names and thoughts of the quintessential European lifestyle, the peninsula of peninsulas has always been a desirable holiday destination and point of inspiration. A hub of various cultures, cuisines and traditions teases travelers, writers and moviemakers alike.
LIFESTYLE
ABC News

ABC News

466K+
Followers
119K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy