Brentwood, TN

Integrity Music Launches Integrated Music Rights To Support Independent Worship Artists & Songwriters

By GMA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 December 2021, BRENTWOOD, TN – Today, Integrity Music announced the launch of Integrated Music Rights. Integrated Music Rights offers fully integrated distribution and song publishing administration along with playlisting, full-service accounting, and royalty-processing services for independent artists and songwriters within the Worship genre. This one-stop solution provides access to an...

