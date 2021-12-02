Integrity Music Launches Integrated Music Rights To Support Independent Worship Artists & Songwriters
2 December 2021, BRENTWOOD, TN – Today, Integrity Music announced the launch of Integrated Music Rights. Integrated Music Rights offers fully integrated distribution and song publishing administration along with playlisting, full-service accounting, and royalty-processing services for independent artists and songwriters within the Worship genre. This one-stop solution provides access to an...gospelmusic.org
