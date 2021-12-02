ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

How to protect yourself before, during and after a crash

By SJ Munoz
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes a crash is unavoidable. So what should you do if you find yourself in this unfortunate situation?. “Live From Exit 24” host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh welcomed Jennifer Harris and Gary Wright from the OOIDA Claims Department to explain on the Dec. 1...

landline.media

Comments / 0

Related
Land Line Media

What to do if you’re involved in a crash

An unfortunate reality of life on the road are crashes, and even the most cautious of drivers can’t always avoid them. “Live From Exit 24” host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh will be joined by Jennifer Harris and Margo Fries from OOIDA’s Claims Department on this week’s show to offer guidance on how drivers should best handle a crash.
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

With Carjackings On The Rise, Here’s How To Protect Yourself, And Your Vehicle, This Holiday Season

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — This year, safety is of the essence when you’re driving around town, and in and out of the car while running errands. Carjackings are up nationwide. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) says beginning in June 2020, the United States experienced a 13% increase in auto thefts. And in Minneapolis, there have been 540 this year — five times the amount in 2019. The busiest shopping season is underway, and at Mall of America, shoppers are heading into the season with joy, but also with caution. Maria Dockendorf and Tessia Gebherd have been friends since they...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
41nbc.com

BCSO shares tips on how to protect yourself from holiday crime

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s the holiday season and that means more shopping, but unfortunately more crime too. Lieutenant Tim James with the Sheriff’s Outreach Center says, criminals take advantage of this time of year because everyone is buying new things for the holidays. He says even though the holidays are a joyous time of year, it’s not the time to let your guard down.
MACON, GA
Jersey Shore Online

How To Avoid A Crash During Deer Season

NEW JERSEY – During the months of October, November and until mid-December, deer mating season is in full effect and many are out during dawn and dusk. During this time period, police experience an increase in deer-involved motor vehicle accidents. According to the Manchester Township Police Department, they reported over 100 animal involved collisions in 2020, with about 40% occurring during the months of October and November.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Wright
abccolumbia.com

LPD: Shoplifting suspect in custody after crashing car during chase

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says a shoplifting suspect was arrested after he crashed his car into a truck at a drive-thru. According to police, a detective was trying to stop a driver believed to be involved in a shoplifting. Authorities say the suspect drove into the back of a truck at the drive-thru and then fled from the crash on foot. Police say he was arrested.
COLUMBIA, SC
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ooida#Claims Department
Land Line Media

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse issues result in trucking ban

A truck driver’s refusal to get substance abuse help has led to him and his company being declared imminent hazards and banned from commercial commerce. Owner and driver Clayton Hall and Rapid City, S.D.-based trucking company Hall Trucking (U.S. DOT No. 2788301) has been ordered to cease all interstate and intrastate operations by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Survivalist Weighs In on Cause of Death for California Family Who Died in Sierra National Forest

On August 15th, 2021, a California family left for a summer hike on a secluded trail near their home. Unfortunately, none of them returned, and investigators have finally found what really happened. Authorities found the bodies of Jonathan Gersh, 45, and his wife, Ellen Chung, 31. They believe the couple died of hyperthermia and dehydration. With them was their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog Oski. Miju and Oski tragically also did not survive the deadly heat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
CBS Philly

6 Pedestrians Hit By Driver While Leaving Chester Church, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Six people are in the hospital after the Chester police say they were hit by a car while leaving a church Saturday night. This happened in the 400 block of East 10th Street near Upland Street. Details are limited at this time, but police told CBS3 the victims were leaving the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia church when they were hit. One of the victims is a teenaged female. BREAKING: Chester Police confirm 6 people were hit by a car while exiting church services at 400 E. 10th Street. Youngest victim is 13. Police say driver was taken to hospital, will be charged with DUI, per police. Investigators tell me driver was speeding. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QEaY0XXrmW — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 5, 2021 Officials said the driver is in the hospital; they were speeding at the time, but the incident was accidental, police said. The driver is expected to be charged with driving under the influence. There is no word on the victims’ conditions at this time. Stay with CBS3 for more on this developing story.
CHESTER, PA
Land Line Media

Do we really need a mandate for automatic emergency braking?

We’re on the road to mandated automatic emergency braking systems on trucks. They’re supposed to be a great boon to safety. Sometimes they are, I’m sure. But automatic braking has a downside that needs to be carefully considered. Very carefully. When it comes to legally mandated braking systems, we have...
CARS
CBS Pittsburgh

Death Of Driver Who Crashed Into Biomat USA Plasma Center In Pittsburgh Ruled A Suicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of a driver who crashed into a Pittsburgh building in the summer has been ruled a suicide, authorities say. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ronald Morgan’s death a suicide on Thursday, saying he died from thermal and inhalation injuries after he drove into the Biomat USA Plasma Center on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood. “The manner of death for the two other individuals, as a result of the collision, is homicide,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said. “As the driver died as a result of the collision, no charges can be sought in this case.” Employees Laura Meneskie and Parvenna Abdul were killed in the crash. Several others were hurt, including a paramedic and two firefighters who responded. It was a chaotic scene in June when the car driven by Morgan barreled 200 feet into the building around 11:30 a.m. The crash ignited a fire that quickly spread through the building. First responders were busy rescuing people who were trapped inside, so they could not get the flames under control for hours. It wasn’t until around 3:30 p.m. when officials pulled the vehicle from the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Land Line Media

Land Line Media

Grain Valley, MO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/

Comments / 0

Community Policy