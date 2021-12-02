How to protect yourself before, during and after a crash

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Six people are in the hospital after the Chester police say they were hit by a car while leaving a church Saturday night. This happened in the 400 block of East 10th Street near Upland Street. Details are limited at this time, but police told CBS3 the victims were leaving the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia church when they were hit. One of the victims is a teenaged female. BREAKING: Chester Police confirm 6 people were hit by a car while exiting church services at 400 E. 10th Street. Youngest victim is 13. Police say driver was taken to hospital, will be charged with DUI, per police. Investigators tell me driver was speeding. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QEaY0XXrmW — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 5, 2021 Officials said the driver is in the hospital; they were speeding at the time, but the incident was accidental, police said. The driver is expected to be charged with driving under the influence. There is no word on the victims’ conditions at this time. Stay with CBS3 for more on this developing story.

CHESTER, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO