LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a press release, Dave Marlon is stepping down as CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada. In a statement the drug and alcohol addiction treatment center said, "We have a zero tolerance harassment policy and will continue to provide a safe environment for our employees. We want to ensure the public, county and all of our valued partners that they can expect the same levels of service and care for the important population we are serving in our community."

NEVADA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO