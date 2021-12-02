Grilling vegetables takes bit of precision

It’s Holiday time again. Do you have the same problem I do – what vegetables should I serve for dinner? Not everyone likes the same thing and I like to please everyone. I have chosen two of our favorites and I am tying them in with our lemon harvest. Our Myer lemons are the sweetest, juiciest ever and we get more every year than the previous year. So, I hope I can help you to decide to make one or both of these easy recipes that I found in Rick Donker’s Lemon and Lime Cookbook. (Yes, I have his permission to use them in this column.) Have a wonderful Holiday Season!

