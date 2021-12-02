ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Armed man surrenders after hourslong standoff outside United Nations: NYPD

By Ashley Soley-Cerro
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25K4el_0dCLErR400

MANHATTAN – An armed man surrendered to police after pacing in front of the United Nations for hours, prompting a large NYPD response and massive traffic delays in Midtown, video of the scene Thursday showed.

Police vehicles and officers descended on the streets surrounding East 42nd Street and First Avenue, outside the UN. The situation was first reported around 11 a.m.

During the hourslong ordeal, the man donning a red sweater was seen acting erratically, pacing in front of the building where a row of national flags are visible, and holding the gun to his chest as he pointed the barrel up toward his head.

The man put down the gun and threw his hands up in surrender around 1:45 p.m., video showed.

Police then escorted the man away, and NYPD press officials tweeted that there was no longer any threat to the public.

During the standoff, UN staff were told to shelter in place, according to a journalist who works for the United Nations .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna middle school gun threat

According to the Niskayuna Police Department, on Thursday, December 2 at around 2:47 p.m., police responded to a report of an anonymous message of a gun being inside Van Antwerp Middle School. All students and staff were evacuated by law enforcement from the school.
NISKAYUNA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Cars
City
Manhattan, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating after woman found dead, man injured in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are investigating after an incident at a Halfmoon apartment. Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Bishop Hubbard Apartments in Halfmoon for a medical emergency. An elderly woman was found deceased, and an adult male relative was found with severe injuries inside their apartment. […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy police stop burglary in progress

Troy police say they have arrested Jessica Carrillo, 31, of Manhattan, and Luis Rivas, 47, of Troy, after allegedly burglarizing a home and having an illegal handgun. The incident happened on Dec. 1 around 8:30 p.m.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The United Nations#Un#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy