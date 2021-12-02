IPG Mediabrands Strikes Exclusive Deal With NewsGuard To Go Beyond Website Ratings To Rate Individual Cable And Broadcast TV News Shows

What does the future hold for the Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund? Like so many aspects of a rapidly changing media business, that’s hard to predict. When union musicians struck the networks and studios in 1980, the hope was to gain residual payments for reruns of network TV series, something that had been overlooked in earlier negotiations with producers dating back to the 1960s. But they failed, and have never been able to achieve that goal in any contract talks since. Streaming services that produce their own series are very often a “dead end” in terms of residuals, because shows that air...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO