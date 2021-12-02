ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPG Mediabrands Strikes Exclusive Deal With NewsGuard To Go Beyond Website Ratings To Rate Individual Cable And Broadcast TV News Shows

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Misinformation and Disinformation Become a Greater Concern among Viewers, New Service Will Allow Advertisers to Identify Responsibly Reported Programming across Both Digital and Linear, Protecting Brand Safety While Supporting Quality Journalism. IPG Mediabrands announced an agreement with NewsGuard where it will expand its existing partnership with NewsGuard that...

