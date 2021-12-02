ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

DORMANT ORDEAL: “THE GRAND SCHEME OF THINGS”

nocleansinging.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DGR provides both a very short and also a much longer review of the new album by the Polish band Dormant Ordeal, which will be released tomorrow [December 3rd] by Selfmadegod Records.) Do not sleep on Dormant Ordeal‘s newest release The Grand Scheme Of Things. There’s your review. Seriously....

www.nocleansinging.com

nocleansinging.com

THE SYNN REPORT (PART 140): NOISE TRAIL IMMERSION

Italian quintet Noise Trail Immersion are a perfect example of how the words we use to describe artists can have a big impact on how they’re perceived by potential listeners. Case in point, you’ll often see them described as a Mathcore band – that’s apparently why Metal Archives won’t feature...
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

IN MOURNING: “THE BLEEDING VEIL”

(DGR prepared the following review of the new album by the Swedish band In Mourning, just released on November 26th.) In Mourning have definitely found a sound since the heady days of 2012 and their release of The Weight Of Oceans. Creating their own loosely conceptual lyrical universe, that album laid the groundwork for just about every release of In Mourning that followed it. While early works in the band’s discography would land them on the radar of prog-death fans – and I will go to bat for Monolith being an absolutely fantastic and underrated release – The Weight Of Oceans and its doom and post-metal influences would be where In Mourning would stake their claim.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SWALLOW THE SUN: “MOONFLOWERS”

(DGR continues an extensive series of reviews this week with the following take on Swallow the Sun‘s new album, which is out now on the Century Media label.) Swallow The Sun are at a point now in their careers that they’ve become an institution in the realms of all things moody and melancholic. It’s been a journey too, one that has been exceedingly well-documented and at times absolutely heart-wrenching – and not just musically – and in my own personal case, one dating all the way back to 2007’s Hope album. The band are already at two decades of slow, frozen, and moody doom music and it has been interesting watching their trajectory into and out of funeral doom, fuller-sounding death metal, and even moody-rock music. Here at NCS we are very well acquainted with all of those journeys – especially since yours truly is now on the third review for the band with this most recent release.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: GATEWAYS — “GODS OF THE GAPS”

We’ wrote frequently and favorably about the music of the solo project Haustið (the work of one A. Enrique), which consisted of five demos released in 2018 and 2019. Haustið‘s creator has now prepared a new EP, Gods of the Gaps, although under a new name — Gateways — and today we’re presenting a premiere stream of its captivating title track in advance of the EP’s December 3 release date.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SEEN AND HEARD ON A SATURDAY: DORMANT ORDEAL, NOISE TRAIL IMMERSION, CELESTE, VEGAS, BLASTANUS, FARGUE

I didn’t completely neglect NCS during the 10 recent days when I was in Iceland. I did write some premieres, though not as many as usual, and I did regale readers with tales of my Ascension Fest adventures. What I did not do was pore through the several hundred emails that hit the NCS in-box every day, looking for new music that might be worth writing about, or searching for new tracks and videos through other usual sources.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS VIDEO PREMIERE: LIEWEAVER — “OBSESSED WITH PURITY”

In September of this waning year the Italian label Lethal Scissor Records released a debut EP named The Origin by the Ukrainian extremists Lieweaver. The band first began to coalesce in October 2018 through the union of vocalist Vasiliy Kutsenko, guitarist Alex Choopov, and drummer Bogdan Fesenko. Soon, guitarist Alex Reshetnuk joined the group, and together they released a a debut single, “Paradox Of Creation“. A few months later bassist Bogdan Khoroshilov joined the band, and in February 2021 Ruslan Kovtun (keys/synth) completed the line-up for the recording of The Origin.
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

SHADES OF BLACK (PART 1): HÄSSLIG, DET EVIGA LEENDET, TERMINARCH

Somehow civilization didn’t collapse yesterday when I failed to post the usual Sunday SHADES OF BLACK column, though it did leave a black hole in our site for the day. I had plans for most of the day outside the house that took me away from my computer, and I unexpectedly slept in, so didn’t have time to get it done before departing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: HADAL MAW — “OBLIQUE ORDER”

Since 2014 Australia’s Hadal Maw have released two albums (2014’s Senium and 2017’s Olm) as well as a 2018 EP named Charlatan, and throughout that time we’ve followed them closely, as attested by the appearance of 10 different posts in which we’ve discussed their music since 2014. Now we have the chance to focus on them again, because at last they’re releasing a new record destined for detonation at the very end of this miserable year.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS ALBUM PREMIERE (AND A REVIEW): BLK OPS — “THE HEROIC DOSE”

Austin-based BLK OPS haven’t been prolific. Until now, following their formation in 2014, their discography consisted of a pair of 2017 splits (with Cave Bastard and KRVSHR) and a live album released just at the start of the pandemic in 2020. But though their output has been limited, their abrasive but cathartic amalgamation of hardcore, metal, and harsh noise has made a crater-sized impact, harrowing to hear but impossible to forget. And now, at last, we have their debut album, The Heroic Dose.
MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

AN NCS PREMIERE: TORMENTOR TYRANT — “PRIMAL EVIL”

The tale of Tormentor Tyrant‘s inception points the way toward the kind of evil death metal they’ve laid down on their debut self-titled EP. We’re told that the band was born in late 2020, but that the seeds of the idea might be traced back even a few years earlier “to some obscure drunken nights when the trio had the innocent idea of ‘how cool would it be to just jam some early Deicide songs together?'”
ROCK MUSIC
grmag.com

Shiner to perform at Pyramid Scheme

A Kansas City rock band will begin its next tour in Grand Rapids. Shiner will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, at the Pyramid Scheme, 68 Commerce Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids. The four-member band includes bass player Paul Malinowski, drummer Jason Gerken, guitarist Josh Newton, and singer and guitarist Allen Epley.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nocleansinging.com

REDEMPTOR – AGONIA

(Andy Synn has a long history with Redemptor, so we knew he was the only man for the job when it came to writing about their new album, Agonia, which comes out Friday on SelfMadeGod Records) I love Death Metal. And, if you’re reading this, there’s a good chance you...
ROCK MUSIC
nocleansinging.com

LOCK UP: “THE DREGS OF HADES”

While everyone else was enjoying their holiday here in the States and those of us who worked retail dreaded the following day, your reviewer here was waiting patiently for that dreaded following day as well. Not because there was some innate urge to go trample someone in the charge to catch not only a potentially deadly disease but also a deal on a TV, but because that Friday also delivered to us an absolute bludgeoning of new releases to listen to. What this also provided was a fantastic case of genre-whiplash as Voices, In Mourning, and today’s subject Lock Up would also release their newest additions to their collective works.
MUSIC
