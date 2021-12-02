Gold Coin Worth $1,800 Dropped Into The Salvation Army Red Kettle In St. Charles

A giant red kettle in Times Square kicked off the Salvation Army's holiday fundraising campaign. Measuring over 7-feet, the aluminum kettle hangs from a 32-foot tall stand. The giant kettle is meant to represent the spike in need seen during the pandemic. "Overnight almost, we saw our food requests double," Major Stewart Dalrymple of the Salvation Army of Greater New York, said. "We went from about 3.5 million people being fed the previous year to 7.4 in the midst of the pandemic last year, and so just a great increase in the need for food." Donations were down last Christmas partly due to a reduced number of kettles deployed during the pandemic. But other factors are weighing on the need.

