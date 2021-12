On November 20, 2021 at 1:21AM, the OPD arrested and charged 35 year old, Jason Daniel Price of Oxford. The victim reports after a child custody dispute, the victim was attempting to leave the residence with the infant baby in their arms, the defendant began striking the victim in the head at the top of the stairs. During the assault, the baby's head inadvertently struck a wall. After the baby was secured, the victim was on the ground and kicked in the abdomen numerous times by Price. Price was later arrested without further incident and transported to Chester County Prison. Preliminary hearing scheduled on November 26, 2021, bail was posted at $10,000 unsecured and the four charges listed were held over to the court of common pleas.

