The past week has been dominated by Omicron news as we all try to piece together the limited information we have and determine what it all means for the coming months. The past week has been dominated by Omicron news as we all try to piece together the limited information we have and determine what it all means for the coming months. So much is still unknown and so the volatility and seesaw action we’ve seen this week may continue until we get a better idea of the threat posed by the new variant.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO