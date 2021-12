Grant Awarded to Secure Hickory Forest Natural Area. The City of Traverse City is pleased to announce that the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) board approved a $467,600 grant for the proposed Hickory Forest Natural Area, ensuring the permanent protection of the nearly 80 acre woodland. The required matching dollars for the Trust Fund grant were secured when the voters in the City of Traverse City and Charter Township of Garfield overwhelmingly approved an operating millage for the Joint Recreational Authority in November 2020. Hickory Forest Natural Area will further expand the public natural area at Hickory Hills and Hickory Meadows for land preservation and passive recreational use.

