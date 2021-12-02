Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and rumors about The Bachelor Season 26. Consider yourself warned!. Unless you’ve been stubbornly avoiding the spoilers (and power to you if you’ve been able to), you know that Clayton Echard, one of Michelle Young’s suitors on the current season of The Bachelorette, has been widely rumored to be The Bachelor for the upcoming Season 26. It’s more than just a rumor, though, isn’t it? He’s been caught filming with ABC camera crews, and Jesse Palmer, the new host of The Bachelor, has posted Instagram photos with Echard using “#TheBachelor.” Well it looks like the time might have finally come for ABC to announce the inevitable.
Comments / 0