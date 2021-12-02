Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

Michelle Young sent one guy home during a one-on-one date after realizing she wasn’t ready to meet his family on the Nov. 23 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. Clayton Echard finally got his one-on-one date with Michelle Young on the Nov. 23 episode of The Bachelorette, but it didn’t end the way he hoped. With hometown dates one week away, Michelle went into the date wanting more “one-on-one attention with Clayton to see if [she was] able to get where [she needed] to get in order to meet his family.” Meanwhile, Clayton began developing “stronger feelings” for Michelle on the date, and said that what he learned about her was “icing on the cake” to what he was already feeling. He even left the first portion of the date feeling like Michelle could be “the one.”

