Sugar in your morning coffee or tea fuels your body. And, soon, it may power the next flight that you’re on. “This is a historic day, not only for United Airlines, not only for aviation, but for the globe, because this is an important milestone along the way to making aviation truly sustainable,” Scott Kirby, CEO of Chicago-based United, said Dec. 1st before boarding a plane using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO