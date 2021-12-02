ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Macomb County Deputies Making Extra Patrols To All Schools Following Reported Threats

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyFKL_0dCLDwoU00

(CBS Detroit) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are making extra patrols to all schools after receiving reports of schools threats.

This comes after a 15-year-old at Oakland County’s Oxford High School killed four people — all students — and injured seven others on Nov. 30.

Ethan Crumbley, who was a sophomore at the high school, has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other counts for the shooting.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Macomb County deputies say that in the last two days, they have received 28 calls regarding school threats, some related to the same incident already reported.

“School shootings are one of our biggest fears as a student, a parent, school staff, and law enforcement,” read the statement.

“Please know that we are taking every report we receive with the highest priority. We have had deputies and investigators working these complaints throughout the night and are still investigating them currently,” the sheriff’s office added. “At this time, we would like to dispel any rumors by stating we do not and did not have anyone in custody for any of the threat complaints we’ve received.”

Anyone who would like to report a threat can contact Macomb County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 586-469-5502.

The jurisdiction includes Harrison, Lenox, Macomb and Washington townships, Mt. Clemens and New Haven. Threats made outside of the jurisdiction must be reported to the law enforcement agency patrolling that area.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Read the full statement from the sheriff’s office below:

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Parents Of Oxford High School Shooting Suspect After They Are Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

(CNN) – The parents of the 15-year-old charged in this week’s deadly shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School were each charged Friday with four counts of homicide involuntary manslaughter. “It’s been a devastating week for us,” Oakland County District Attorney Karen McDonald said at a press conference. “There are other...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman Arrested, Charged In Alleged Kidnapping Of 4 Children In Detroit

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit woman has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of four children as they were walking to school. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder is charged with four counts of kidnapping — child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property — motor vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Lenox Township, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#School Shootings#Murder#Oxford High School#Harrison Lenox#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#Macombsheriff
CBS Detroit

80-Year-Old Man Dies In Lapeer County House Fire

LAPEER COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — An 80-year-old Lapeer County man died in a house fire Wednesday morning. Lapeer County 911 received a call from the 80-year-old homeowner at 3:22 a.m. on Dec. 1. The caller told 911 his house on Diehl Road in Metamora was on fire, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
CBS Detroit

15-Year-Old Charged As Adult In Oxford High School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT)– Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says he agrees with every single one of the charges brought about against the 15-year-old Oxford shooting suspect. A not guilty plea made by Ethan Crumbley, after the 15-year-old was charged as an adult Wednesday. The Oxford High School sophomore was charged with 24 counts following Tuesday’s shooting at the school left 4 dead and 7 injured.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 18,443 New COVID-19 Cases, 277 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 18,443 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 277 deaths on Friday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,336,566 and 24,367 deaths as of Dec. 3. Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

34-Year-Old Warren Man Charged In Death Of Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) – A Warren man who had called the police and said he killed a woman has been charged in connection to her death. As reported by The Detroit News, Erik Fry, who is 34-years-old, has been charged with first-degree homicide by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Fry’s girlfriend,...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Child, Driver In Serious Condition After Crash In Tuscola County

ALMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) — A crash in Tuscola County has seriously injured a child and one other person. A tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Colling Road north of Fairgrove Road in Almer Township Monday morning, Nov. 30, according to Michigan State Police. The road was icy and the area had heavy freezing fog at the time of the crash, police said.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy