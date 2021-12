A weekend in Chicago usually consists of some time in Millennium Park, a few minutes sky-high in the Willis Tower, and some high-end shopping along the Magnificent Mile. Spanning along Lake Michigan, the Windy City is home to other famous pit stops like the Shedd Aquarium and Wrigley Field, and if you start to get hungry between tours Chicago's food scene has plenty to offer. Of course, there's the famed Chicago-style hot dog that you can get just about anywhere, Portillo's included. But if you're craving a hearty deli sandwich — particularly if you have a hankering for corned beef — you'll want to stop at Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen.

