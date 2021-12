PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The president’s announcement to release millions of gallons of oil from the country’s reserves is already driving down some gas prices nationally, but Pittsburghers are still paying about the same $3.55 as they were a couple of weeks ago. “Consumers can probably expect gas prices to be cheaper in the next coming weeks and next couple of months barring any outlying factors,” said Jim Garrity, AAA East Central spokesperson. Part of the issue has been supply and demand. As the number of drivers increases, gas stations have to fill up more. Although the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has just been...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO