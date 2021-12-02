ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Princess Mary’s 50th birthday plans revealed

By Alexandra Hurtado
 2 days ago
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s birthday is still a couple of months away, but plans to celebrate the royal turning 50 have already been made. The mom of four’s upcoming milestone birthday on Feb. 5 will be marked with a series of events starting in January, the Danish Royal House announced on Thursday.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will turn 50 on February 5, 2022

The official program for the Crown Princess’ birthday includes a celebration on Jan. 27 that will focus on how the Mary Foundation and the participants can in the future contribute to creating a society where everyone feels they belong. Days later on Jan. 31, Crown Prince Frederik’s wife will attend the opening of the “Mary and the Crown Princesses” exhibit, which focuses on the task and opportunities that lie in being a Crown Princess, at Koldinghus in Kolding.

Mary married into the Danish royal family in 2004

The Danish royal will also be on hand for the opening of another exhibit, “HRH Crown Princess Mary 1972 - 2022,” on Feb. 3 at the National History Museum at Frederiksborg Castle. The exhibit will feature pictures, portraits, costumes and personal items. A new portrait of Mary will also be unveiled in connection to the opening.

A﻿ gala dinner will be held at Rosenborg Castle on the eve of Mary’s birthday. The royal house noted that other events will be announced later on.

The Crown Princess, who was born in Tasmania, Australia, married Queen Margrethe II’s eldest son Crown Prince Frederik in 2004. The Crown Prince Couple welcomed their first child, Prince Christian, in 2005, followed by Princess Isabella in 2007 and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine in 2011.

