Manhattan, KS

Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
MANHATTAN—One person was injured in an accident just afater 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. The Riley County Police...

Related
JC Post

Police ID Kan. man who died after crash at Legends Outlet mall

KANSAS CITY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash at the Legends Outlet mall in Kansas City, Kansas have identified the victim. A vehicle struck Lawrence Edward Walford, 82, Kansas City, Kansas, as he was walking in the parking lot outside the Walmart, according to KCK Police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS transported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas man hospitalized after car strikes a train

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas man was hospitalized after his car struck a train on Old Highway 40 in far eastern Saline County Thursday. Just after 5:30a.m. Ray Snider, 67, of Abilene, was eastbound on Old Highway 40 in a 2006 Mercury Milan when the car struck a train that was stopped on the track approximately 300 feet east of N. Amos Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Kansas man stole box truck with cabinets, flooring

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of E. Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Faith Furniture reported a 60-year-old man later identified as Mark...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect stole 12 foot Christmas tree from Manhattan home

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft of Christmas decorations in Manhattan. Just before 2p.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3100 block of Ella Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 25-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect stole her...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man acquitted in 4-year-old granddaughter's death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Arrest: Man killed outside Kan. restaurant where he worked

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected in the deadly shooting last month of another man outside a southeast Wichita restaurant. KAKE TV reports that 43-year-old Marshall Green Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of intentional second-degree murder in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ask for help to ID Kan. convenience store burglary suspect

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking for help to identify a suspet. Just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a business alarm at the Snak Atak convenience store, 1619 W. Magnolia Road in Salina, according to Crimestoppes of Saline County. At the scene officers found...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police arrest Kansas man after stabbing sends victim to hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police responded to home in the 700 Block SW Western Ave reference to a stabbing that had occurred, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

3 jailed in SW Kan. after attack, robbery on man who hired them

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a fight at the Quicker Market at 4005 E. US Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release. Multiple witnesses told police they observed a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD investigating alleged forgery at Manhattan bank

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged forgery in Manhattan. Just before 12:30p.m. Wednesday, officers filed a report for forgery in the 1000 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Kansas State Bank, Konza Prairie Pizza, 20- and 60-year-old men and a 39-year-old...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman's boyfriend allegedly struck her co-worker with car

SALINE COUNTY —Solomon man was arrested after an incident in which he allegedly struck his girlfriend's co-worker with a car early this morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 21-year-old Salina man told officers that a female co-worker had given him a ride home from work. That allegedly upset the woman's boyfriend, identified as Simon Smith, 18, of Solomon, who went to the man's residence in the 500 block of State Street.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Deputies find stolen vehicles in river bed, arrest Kan. teens, man

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of vehicle thefts and have made an arrest. Just after 5:30a.m. Wednesday, police were called to an address on Robin Road in Dodge City for report of a stolen vehicle, according to a media release. Approximately an hour later police responded...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Teen driver dies after crash with semi on Kansas highway

HARPER COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Harper County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Thomas Morgan Burel, 17, McKinney, Texas, was southbound on Kansas 14 two miles north of Harper. The car's right tire dropped off the west edge...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas man, woman captured after fatal shooting, theft

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have two suspects in custody. Just after 9p.m. November 24, police responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Yorkshire Drive in Lawrence reference a shooting, according to Lieutenant David Ernst. Officers arrived on scene and located an 18-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect took cash, checks and more in home burglary

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a home burglary in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. on Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 3900 block of Rocky Ford Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 72-year-old woman reported a known male suspect entered her...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KBI: 68-year-old man found dead in his Kansas home

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, Galena Police officers were dispatched to 801 East 11th Street in Galena after a subject reported...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Child, suspect dead and 2 injured after standoff at Kan. home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home shot two children and a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday before turning the gun on himself, the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office said. Officers who responded to a call of a shooting at Wellborn Park found a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

79-year-old allegedly threatened RCPD officer with a gun

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer in the 1000 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 79-year-old suspect identified as Stanley Edward Hoerman, 79,...
MANHATTAN, KS
