MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are calls for a Minneapolis police officer to be disciplined after a viral social media video shows a physical struggle as he tries to arrest a 64-year-old man in an Aldi store. The video begins as a Minneapolis police officer whose name tag says C. Lange grabs the man – who identifies himself as Troy Lee Billups – by the collar and throws him into a counter. The two then struggle for about a minute and a half on the ground during which time Billups tells the officer multiple times not to touch him as he resists arrest. When...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO