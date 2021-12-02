ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Expands Into Melbourne With Buyout

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG recently acquired Sound Insurance Services. The terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps. Victoria-based Sound Insurance was founded in 2011. The company is a 100% Canadian family-owned brokerage and has been providing insurance products and services for business and personal insurance since the...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Jones Lang (JLL) Acquires Building Engines for $300 Million

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL — popularly known as JLL — recently shelled out $300 million in cash for the acquisition of the reputed building operations platform, Building Engines. The move comes as part of the company’s focus on technology to solve real-estate challenges like the siloed ecosystem of property management technologies.
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Kinsale Capital Group: Rapidly Growing Insurance Business

Kinsale is a property and casualty insurance company that specializes in the excess and surplus (E&S) market across the U.S. Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) is a property and casualty insurance company that focuses on the excess and surplus (E&S) lines market in the U.S. I believe they present a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Apollo to acquire Griffin Capital's wealth and asset management business with more than $5 billion in AUM

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital, adding more than $5 billion in assets under management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the private-equity giant said it expects to close in the first half of 2022 and to be breakeven to per-share earnings in 2022 and become a "meaningful" driver of earnings growth in the coming years. Griffin was formed in 1995 and has built a track record as a provider of alternative investments to advisors in the U.S. "Griffin's approximately 60 client-facing distribution professionals work across the wealth management landscape and are particularly well-established in the independent channel, a complement to Apollo's focus to-date on private banks, wirehouses, RIAs and family offices," the company said in a statement. "Apollo intends to integrate the team into its Global Wealth business, rapidly scaling the strategic initiative. The acquisition also adds valuable technology, infrastructure and hundreds of distribution agreements to the Global Wealth platform." Apollo shares were not yet active premarket, but have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Insurance Company#Casualty Insurance#Ajg#Arthur J Gallagher Co#Sound Insurance Services#Canadian
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Dividends To Buy Before The Santa Claus Rally

Recent headline risks have driven great dividend stocks into bargain territory. Recent headline risk around the Omicron variant and the Fed tapering its bond purchases has created a number of bargain opportunities in the stock market. While many tech stocks have seen material drops in their prices, I still don’t see a lot of bargain opportunities there.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Stock Is a Smoking Deal

Philip Morris International is trading at the same share price as in 2012. But the company is as strong as ever and pays a great dividend. The stock is a bargain, but investors should monitor currency exchange rates. It's no secret that society has slowly been snuffing out cigarette smoking...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Cryptos to Buy at an Early Growth Stage

Just like equities, investors can have a diversified portfolio within the cryptocurrency space. There are some established cryptos to buy that provide stability in terms of returns. On the other hand, there are altcoins that can be considered high-beta investments. It’s not uncommon for venture capitalists to get 100 times...
MARKETS
smarteranalyst.com

BMO Q4 Profit Rises 36%, Dividend Raised

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 25%. Earnings & Revenue. Net income for the quarter ended October 31 rose to C$2.16 billion, up 36% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Seekingalpha.com

Consider Adding Kimberly-Clark To Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

Kimberly-Clark is one of those reliable "boring companies" that brings stability to your portfolio. As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking at decent opportunities for my portfolio. I see every weakness in the markets as an opportunity to find quality companies trading for more attractive valuations. One of the sectors I lack exposure to is the consumer staples sector. In a previous article, I analyzed Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

DocuSign: The Market Is Overreacting, Strong Buy

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU), a leader in e-Signatures, plunged 30% after the company submitted its third-quarter earnings card yesterday. A weaker than expected sales forecast is weighing on DocuSign’s valuation, but the market is overreacting!. Why DocuSign is a long-term buy. Significant drops in pricing present an opportunity to buy...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Stitch Fix Stock (SFIX): $27 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) have received a $27 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) have received a $27 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk upgraded Stitch Fix to an “Equal-Weight” from an “Underweight” rating.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

3 Utility Stocks for Safe Income

During tumultuous market periods, such as the one that has taken over since the newest variant of Covid-19 was discovered, investors tend to flock to safety. That can mean different things to different investors, but for dividend investors, the safety of reliable payouts can mean less volatility in one’s portfolio during periods of market weakness.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

My International Portfolio: Expanding The Dividend And Risk-On

Your main street neighbour investor in his early 30s sharing his investment journey pursuing a dividend growth strategy with a twist given my age and risk profile. Within this article, the company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will be mentioned. For the reader, I'd like to disclose that I'm an employee of the company. The nature of my position is an office job that does not concern sales.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy JACK Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from JACK. JACK announced on 0.3 that it would pay shareholders a 0.44 dividend of $increase per share. On quarterly, JACK will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $increase lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Campbell Soup's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Campbell Soup Inc. (NYSE:CPB) shares are trading at $41.07, after a 1.36% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 0.83%, but in the past year, fell by 14.99%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

FTI Consulting (FCN) Announces Name of New Senior MD in France

FTI Consulting, Inc.FCN announced the appointment of Karl Payeur as a senior managing director and head of its Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments in France. In his new role, Payeur will be offering forensic, investigation, compliance and technology services to FTI Consulting’s clients, thereby addressing the demands of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity: Devon Energy, Kraft Heinz And Salesforce

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” trader Jon Najarian said that there was unusual activity in the options market for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). Traders bought the January 46 calls, he mentioned. With the stock being just under $42, the trade represents $4 out of the money calls, Najarian stated. Another stock...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Lumen: 8% Yield, 12% Debt Reduction, Undervalued, Strong Dividend Coverage

LUMN yields 8.5%, with a 54% payout ratio - a 22% improvement. Today's telecoms are much different from those of days past, having to move into other business offerings in order to fight the attrition associated with traditional landline service. Formerly known as CenturyLink, a legacy telecom, Lumen Technologies (LUMN)...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy