Law Enforcement

NYPD in Standoff With Man Pacing Outside UN Headquarters With Shotgun

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Officers with the NYPD have swarmed the area surrounding the United Nations headquarters after reports surfaced of a man with a long firearm pacing...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

KHON2

Armed man surrenders after hourslong standoff outside United Nations: NYPD

MANHATTAN – An armed man surrendered to police after pacing in front of the United Nations for hours, prompting a large NYPD response and massive traffic delays in Midtown, video of the scene Thursday showed. Police vehicles and officers descended on the streets surrounding East 42nd Street and First Avenue,...
HONOLULU, HI
crossroadstoday.com

Armed man outside UN arrested after standoff, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours Thursday after a man was seen pacing outside one of its main gates with a loaded shotgun, holding it under his chin at times, police said. The man, who appeared to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Brothers shoot teenage 'innocent bystander' in the face

Shocking footage shows two brothers hellbent on revenge stalking a group of teenagers before they pinned one of them down and blasted a shotgun into his face. Axe-wielding Neil Barnett is seen grappling with Hassan Hussain before his brother Neil Barnett rushes up from behind and shoots the teen from point-blank range.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Calls For MPD Officer To Be Disciplined After Video Of Arrest Goes Viral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are calls for a Minneapolis police officer to be disciplined after a viral social media video shows a physical struggle as he tries to arrest a 64-year-old man in an Aldi store. The video begins as a Minneapolis police officer whose name tag says C. Lange grabs the man – who identifies himself as Troy Lee Billups – by the collar and throws him into a counter. The two then struggle for about a minute and a half on the ground during which time Billups tells the officer multiple times not to touch him as he resists arrest. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxlexington.com

Video shows gunman shooting out of car sunroof in NYC

FOREST PARK, Queens (WPIX) – Shocking video shows a gunman shooting a firearm out of the sunroof of a car driving on a highway in Queens, according to the NYPD. Police said the footage was taken on Thursday around 3:45 p.m., on the Jackie Robinson Parkway. The unidentified suspect let...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

71-Year-Old Man Beat Officer With Trump Flag Until Pole Broke on Jan. 6: Prosecutors

A 71-year-old man is facing federal charges after investigators say he beat a Washington, D.C., police officer with a pro-Trump flag until the metal pole broke in his hands during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Body camera footage of the insurrection appears to show Howard Richardson approaching an officer, yelling, “Here it comes!” and striking the man three times. Richardson was charged Thursday with assault using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Callous’ Cop Fired for Ignoring Dying Gunshot Victim’s Pleas for Help

A Denver cop has been fired after he refused to give medical treatment to an 18-year-old gunshot victim who was bleeding on the ground for 10 minutes—and begging for help—before his death, according to a police internal investigation. Dewayne Rodgers claimed he didn’t render first aid to Jalonte Jones after the September 2020 shooting because he didn’t have his tourniquet and was afraid of doing more harm. But according to the investigation, Rodgers walked away from Jones twice and failed to tell 911 dispatchers that he was bleeding out. Jones, who stopped breathing before paramedics arrived at the apartment complex parking lot, said “I’m dying” or “I can’t breathe” multiple times, investigators found.
DENVER, CO
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 boxes did so at least 6 times, sheriff says

A FedEx driver who dumped nearly 400 packages of various sizes into an Alabama ravine did so on at least six occasions, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. “Update on the FedEx dump. Investigators have determined that the driver dumped at least six times making FedEx a victim of six different Theft of Property cases,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on the office’s Facebook page Tuesday.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
New York Post

Accused Michigan gunman’s mom wrote letter to Trump praising his stance on gun rights

Accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote an open letter to Donald Trump after the 2016 presidential election praising his support for gun rights. “As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions,” Jennifer Crumbley wrote in a blog post, according to the Daily Beast.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Man sentenced for threatening to hang 6 members of Congress if they didn't 'get behind' Trump

A New Hampshire man who threatened to hang six members of Congress if they did not "get behind Donald Trump" will spend 33 months in federal prison, according to officials. Ryder Winegar, 34, of Amherst, was sentenced for six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting interstate threatening communications, acting U.S. Attorney John J. Farley for the District of New Hampshire announced Wednesday in a news release.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
