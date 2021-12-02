NYPD in Standoff With Man Pacing Outside UN Headquarters With Shotgun

A Denver cop has been fired after he refused to give medical treatment to an 18-year-old gunshot victim who was bleeding on the ground for 10 minutes—and begging for help—before his death, according to a police internal investigation. Dewayne Rodgers claimed he didn’t render first aid to Jalonte Jones after the September 2020 shooting because he didn’t have his tourniquet and was afraid of doing more harm. But according to the investigation, Rodgers walked away from Jones twice and failed to tell 911 dispatchers that he was bleeding out. Jones, who stopped breathing before paramedics arrived at the apartment complex parking lot, said “I’m dying” or “I can’t breathe” multiple times, investigators found.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO