Pittsfield, MA

Wanna Hear From Santa? Here’s The City of Pittsfield’s North Pole Calling Program

By Slater
 2 days ago
The Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program will be conducting the annual North Pole Calling Program 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16. Sign up forms will be sent home with Pittsfield children in kindergarten and grades 1 and 2. Fillable forms that can be saved...

Check Out A Sneak-Peek At Some Brilliant Chanukah Events

As we approach the upcoming thanksgiving holiday weekend, keep in mind another celebration will commence on Sunday, November 28th: The eight day "Festival Of Lights", Chanukah begins at sunset and continues until Sunday, December 5th. This commemorates a second re-dedication of the Jewish temple in the second century B.C. as...
WOW: This Berkshire County Area Has the 3rd Oldest Homes in the U.S.

Being a life-long resident of the Berkshires, I have lived in each section of the county (North, Central, and South). When my now wife, Amber, and I graduated from college, we were looking to rent an apartment with a short commute to our jobs. Amber worked at Kripalu and I was (still am) traveling to Great Barrington. We settled on a very inexpensive place in Lee. We were on the third floor, in a small apartment which was known as the maid's quarter. Though it was small, we had plenty of fun times including my proposal to Amber.
Light Up Contest Rules

Warning! These 12 Naughty Christmas Scams Can Leave You Out In The Cold!

Scammers! Don't you hate them? Their trickery and deceptions are part of our daily lives. Whether online or on your phone, they are out there targeting the most vulnerable members of society. And now that the holidays are coming around, these "Bad Santas" are increasing their efforts to bilk you of your hard-earned dollars. You really need to know how to avoid being taken to the cleaners for Christmas!
Pittsfield, MA
