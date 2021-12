This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Term Sheeters. Last week was a rather tumultuous one for SoftBank and Novator-backed Better.com and its employees. The mortgage startup’s founder and CEO, Vishal Garg, summoned more than 900 staffers to a Zoom call last Wed. and announced they were being let go. In a subsequent companywide call, he told remaining employees he should have done that three months ago and warned them their productivity was being eyed.

