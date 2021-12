2021 has already been a busy year for the Italian insurance giant Generali which has unveiled its new organizational structure and has seen its leadership come under scrutiny in recent months. Reuters has revealed that the Italian publisher Gruppo De Agostini has started the process to sell its 1.44% stake in Generali. However, the publisher will still be in a position to exercise its voting rights at the company’s next shareholders’ meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO