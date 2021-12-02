ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo warned he'll have to change under new Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo has been warned that he is going to have to "change the way he plays" in order to remain a talismanic presence for Manchester United under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, with the Portuguese still coming to terms with the fact that he was named on the bench for a...

Petr Cech tells his former team Chelsea to not underestimate Manchester United as the two teams are set to face each other on Sunday. Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 loss to Watford last weekend. Since then Micheal Carrick took charge and was victorious in his first game against Villarreal in the Champions League winning 2-0 and also securing a place in the knockout round as Group F leaders.
If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
Obsessive Ralf Rangnick will bring an intense fire to Manchester United as he strives to return the club to former glory. Counterpart and former Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke has long pitted his wits against Rangnick and is under no illusion that United's new interim coach is one of the greatest football brains in Europe: an intense, meticulous planner with an incredible work ethic.
Teddy Sheringham has branded the managerial situation at Manchester United as 'absurd', predicting players could become 'petty' under the new manager. German Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim boss until the end of the season, with a two-year consultancy role after that - but it is unclear what the club's long-term plan is.
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a major doubt for Manchester United's match against Crystal Palace on Sunday due to a knee injury. The 36-year-old Portuguese scored twice on Thursday evening - including the winner from the penalty spot - as United beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford in Michael Carrick's final game in charge as caretaker boss.
Ralf Rangnick has not ruled out managing Manchester United beyond the end of the season after finally starting work as the Old Trafford club's new interim manager.Rangnick has signed a six-month contract to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after which he will act in a consultancy role for a further two years.Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are understood to be among United's leading candidates for the permanent role but Rangnick suggested he may be open to staying on himself.The 63-year-old's most recent stints in coaching were two single seasons with RB Leipzig, switching from his role as sporting director...
