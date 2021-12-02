ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings activate DL Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 list

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5JMA_0dCLAxsG00
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is expected to miss at least Minnesota's next two games with a shoulder injury.

Tomlinson -- in his first season with the Vikings -- was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the organization. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team that year.

The 27-year-old appeared in all 64 regular-season games with the Giants to begin his career, recording 207 tackles -- including 21 tackles for a loss -- as well as 20 quarterback hits and eight sacks. Through his first 10 games with Minnesota, Tomlinson has posted 26 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

The Vikings and Lions square off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Adrian Peterson's father upset Vikings didn't reach out to son

Veteran running back and future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson is arguably the greatest offensive player in the history of the Minnesota Vikings. He most recently, completed a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans before they waived him last week. Minnesota recently lost Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook out vs. Lions with injured shoulder

Earlier this week, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer offered few specifics about the shoulder injury Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook suffered in last Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It's now known Cook will miss at least one game due to the setback. The Vikings confirmed Friday...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
FanSided

Did Josh Norman get away with dirty play on Adam Thielen and Vikings?

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman appeared to punch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during Sunday’s game. Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings had its fair share of events. From Dalvin Cook being carted off the field with a shoulder injury, to Kirk Cousins lining up under his guard. But there was a member of the 49ers who caught the attention of social media users for his actions in the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ running back move after Dalvin Cook injury

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a significant blow on Sunday night when star running back Dalvin Cook went down with a shoulder injury. Cook sustained the injury in the third quarter and did not return to the game against the 49ers. His status for Week 13 is up in the air, but it’s likely the 26-year-old won’t be ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
FanSided

When’s the earliest Packers can win the NFC North?

The Green Bay Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North and look set to win the division for the third straight year under head coach Matt LaFleur. Currently sitting 3.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Vikings with just six weeks left in the regular season, the Packers could be crowned NFC North champions in the near future.
NFL
WDIO-TV

Vikings CB Peterson added to COVID-19 list

A day after a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings placed its top cornerback on the Reserve/COVID-19 list according to Twin Cities affiliate KSTP. Patrick Peterson was added to the list, the Vikings announced Monday. Peterson played all 70 of Minnesota's defensive snaps on Sunday plus...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Dl#Dt Dalvin Tomlinson#Reserve Covid 19#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy