Vikings activate DL Dalvin Tomlinson from COVID-19 list

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook is expected to miss at least Minnesota's next two games with a shoulder injury.

Tomlinson -- in his first season with the Vikings -- was selected by the New York Giants in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the organization. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team that year.

The 27-year-old appeared in all 64 regular-season games with the Giants to begin his career, recording 207 tackles -- including 21 tackles for a loss -- as well as 20 quarterback hits and eight sacks. Through his first 10 games with Minnesota, Tomlinson has posted 26 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

The Vikings and Lions square off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.