NEW YORK (WWTI) — Specialty crop industry programs in New York just got more funding. On Friday, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced over $1.2 million in funding for seven advanced research, education and marketing projects for specialty crop farms in New York. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets secured the grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant program.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO