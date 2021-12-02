ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction employee used state resources to operate a Tax Preparation business and filed false tax returns

By Crawford County Now Staff
Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS—The Ohio Department of Taxation (TAX) notified the Ohio Inspector General that, during a routine evaluation of submitted tax returns, TAX identified 59 individuals claiming false business-related expenses for Schedule C deductions. TAX also discovered that some of the 59 returns were filed using information technology resources belonging to or registered...

